May 18, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pondy Oxides: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 18.05.2017 approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 and recommended divided at 30 percent amounting to Rs. 3/- per share on the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17.
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 18.05.2017 approved the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2017 and recommended divided @ 30% amounting to Rs. 3/- per share on the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17, subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE