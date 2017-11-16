Pondy Oxides & Chemicals' board meeting on December 1, 2017

Please be informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December 1, 2017, inter alia, to consider and take on record Un-audited Financials results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.Further, the trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company shall remain closed from November 16, 2017 till December 05, 2017.Source : BSE