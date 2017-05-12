May 12, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pondy Oxides to consider dividend
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on May 18, 2017, to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year 2016-17 & financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 2017.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following subjects :
1. To consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year 2016-17 & financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 2017.
2. To recommend dividend, if any for the year 2016-17.
3. Any Other subject.Source : BSE
