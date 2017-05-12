Pondy Oxides to consider dividend

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following subjects :1. To consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year 2016-17 & financial results of the Company for the quarter ended March 2017.2. To recommend dividend, if any for the year 2016-17.3. Any Other subject.Source : BSE