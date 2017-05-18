May 18, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pondy Oxides recommends dividend
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 30 percent i.e., Rs 3 per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17.
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of 30% i.e., Rs. 3.00 per equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE