May 12, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pondy Oxides' board meeting on May 18, 2017

Intimation that the 155th Board Meeting will be convened on the 18th May, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year 2016-17 & financial results of the company for the quarter ended March 2017.

Intimation that the 155th Board Meeting will be convened on the 18th May, 2017 to consider the following subjects : 1.To consider and approve the audited financial statements for the financial year 2016-17 & financial results of the company for the quarter ended March 2017 2.To recommend dividend, if any for the year 2016-17 3.Any other subject.

