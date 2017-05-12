Polytex India's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a Board of Directors of Company is to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Accounts for the Quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and to note the Auditors report thereon. Further note that in view of the above, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's scrip by the directors and designated employees of the company will remain closed from May 19, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive)in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE