App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 12, 2017 10:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polytex India's board meeting on May 25, 2017

Please note that a Board of Directors of Company is to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Polytex India's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that a Board of Directors of Company is to be held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Accounts for the Quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and to note the Auditors report thereon. Further note that in view of the above, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's scrip by the directors and designated employees of the company will remain closed from May 19, 2017 to May 30, 2017 (both days inclusive)in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.