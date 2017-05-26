May 26, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Polyspin Exports recommends final dividend
Polyspin Exports Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of 12 percent on the paid up capital of the Company, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
