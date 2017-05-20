May 20, 2017 12:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Polyplex Corp: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors have proposed payment of Final Dividend at the rate of Rs.4 /- per equity share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17, which would be paid after its declaration in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, within the prescribed time frame.
Board of Directors have proposed payment of Final Dividend at the rate of Rs.4 /- per equity share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17, which would be paid after its declaration in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, within the prescribed time frame.Source : BSE