Announcements
May 20, 2017 12:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polyplex Corp: Outcome of board meeting

Board of Directors have proposed payment of Final Dividend at the rate of Rs.4 /- per equity share of the Face Value of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2016-17, which would be paid after its declaration in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, within the prescribed time frame.

