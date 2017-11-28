Polylink Polymers' board meeting on December 8, 2017

The Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 08th December, 2017 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended as on 30th September 2017 and other business.
