Polygenta Technologies' board meeting on September 1, 2017

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI Listing Regulations, that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2017.Pursuant to above and in accordance with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window for the shares of Polygenta Technologies Limited (the "Company) will remain closed from 25th August 2017 to 5th September 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE