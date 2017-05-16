App
May 16, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polycon International's board meeting on May 30, 2017



Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of the Directors of the company will be held on 30th day of May, 2017 at 2.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter/ Financial Year ended on 31st March,2017. Further, please be informed that for the above mentioned price sensitive information, the trading Window of the company will remain close from 18th May, 2017 to 1st June, 2017.Source : BSE

