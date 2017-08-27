Aug 24, 2017 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Polychem: Outcome of board meeting
We are sending herewith Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, taken on record by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 24th August, 2017, together with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 from the Statutory Auditors, M/s. G. M. Kapadia & Co.
