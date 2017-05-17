May 17, 2017 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Polychem to consider dividend
Polychem Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 and declaration of dividend, if any.
