Poly Medicure's board meeting on May 10, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 10th May, 2017, inter alia to consider the following: a)To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Consolidated & Standalone) of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. b)To consider recommendation of Dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017. c)To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit. This is for your information and record.Source : BSE