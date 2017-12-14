App
Dec 14, 2017 04:16 PM IST
Dec 14, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polson - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of directors in their meeting held today has considered and approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 2017.

 
 


The share touched its 52-week high Rs 20,870.60 and 52-week low Rs 6,800.00 on 04 July, 2017 and 20 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 35.72 percent below its 52-week high and 97.28 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 160.98 crore. Source : BSE
