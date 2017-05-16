May 16, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Polson's board meeting on May 30, 2017
A meeting of board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 30, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 615/616 Churchgate Chambers 5 New Marine Lines Road Churchgate Mumbai-400 020.
A meeting of board of directors of the company scheduled to be held on Tuesday May 30, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at 615/616 Churchgate Chambers 5 New Marine Lines Road Churchgate Mumbai-400 020.Source : BSE