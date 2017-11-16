App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 16, 2017 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Polo Hotels - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the Exchange that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 14th November , 2017 at 05.00 PM , inter - alia, approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results along with stand alone statement of assets and liabilities of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform the Exchange that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 14th November , 2017 @ 05.00 PM , inter - alia, approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results along with stand alone statement of assets and liabilities of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2017.

The copy of the above said Un-audited Financial Results thereon of the Company uploaded in XBRL utility on Listing centre.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.