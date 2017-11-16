Polo Hotels - Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform the Exchange that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 14th November , 2017 at 05.00 PM , inter - alia, approved and taken on record Un-audited Financial Results along with stand alone statement of assets and liabilities of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September 2017.
The copy of the above said Un-audited Financial Results thereon of the Company uploaded in XBRL utility on Listing centre.
Source : BSE
