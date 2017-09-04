Polo Hotels' AGM on September 25, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 10.00 A.M. at the Registered office of the Company held at Hotel North Park, Village Chowki, Post Office - Devi Nagar, Sector 32, Panchkula – 134108 to transact the business contained in Annual Report 2016-17Source : BSE