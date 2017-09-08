Sep 08, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pokarna's board meeting on September, 14 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September, 14, 2017 Thursday, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on September, 14, 2017 Thursday, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE