Pokarna's board meeting on May 08, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May, 08th 2017, Monday, inter alia to: a)consider, approve and take on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March, 31, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; b)consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company, for the year ended March, 31, 2017; c)consider sub-division (stock-split) of the present value of the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into smaller denomination;Source : BSE