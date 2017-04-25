App
Apr 24, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pokarna's board meeting on May 08, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on May, 08th 2017.

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May, 08th 2017, Monday, inter alia to: a)consider, approve and take on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended March, 31, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; b)consider the recommendation of dividend, if any, on the Equity Shares of the Company, for the year ended March, 31, 2017; c)consider sub-division (stock-split) of the present value of the equity shares of Rs. 10/- each into smaller denomination;Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

