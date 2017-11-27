Pokarna's board meeting on December 06, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on December, 06, 2017 Wednesday, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
