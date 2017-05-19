Poddar Pigments board to consider Dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 27th May, 2017, to inter alia, consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Further, pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that Board may also consider for the recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the Financial year 2016-17 at the Board Meeting to be held on 27th May, 2017. Further as per Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all directors / Officers / Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives from 20.05.2017 to 29.05.2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE