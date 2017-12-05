POCL Enterprises' board meeting on December 12, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to held on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017.
