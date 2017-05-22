May 22, 2017 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
POCL Enterprise board to consider dividend
POCL Enterprises has informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017 and To consider and recommend Dividend for the financial year 2016-17.
POCL Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017 to inter alia consider the following businesses:
1. To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.
2. To consider and recommend Dividend for the financial year 2016 - 17, if any.Source : BSE
