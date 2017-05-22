POCL Enterprise board to consider dividend

POCL Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017 to inter alia consider the following businesses:1. To consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider and recommend Dividend for the financial year 2016 - 17, if any.Source : BSE