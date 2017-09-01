Sep 01, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
POCL Enterprise's board meeting held on September 11, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to held on Monday, September 11, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Source : BSE