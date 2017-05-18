May 18, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pochiraju Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Pochiraju Industries Limited will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 3.00 p.m.
With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Pochiraju Industries Limited will be held on Monday, 29th day of May, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at 1 /102, Sathya Mangalam Village, Bagalur Berigai Road, Thummanapalli Post, Krishnagiri District ,Hosur ,Tamil Nadu ,635105 to consider the following: 1.Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017. 2.Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 3.Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE