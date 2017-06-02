Jun 02, 2017 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PNB: Updates
On the basis of the audit of the financial statements for the Financial Year 2016-17, the Statutory Auditors of the Punjab National Bank have expressed their opinion without any qualification for Consolidated Financial Results and Standalone Financial Results.
