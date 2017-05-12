May 12, 2017 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PNB Housing Finance director appoints Sunil Mehta as Chairperson
PNB Housing Finance Limited has appointed Mr. Sunil Mehta as the Chairperson of the Company and Mr. Ashwani Kumar Gupta as the Non Executive Independent Director of the Company in its Board Meeting held today i.e. 12th May 2017.
PNB Housing Finance Limited has appointed Mr. Sunil Mehta as the Chairperson of the Company and Mr. Ashwani Kumar Gupta as the Non Executive Independent Director of the Company in its Board Meeting held today i.e. 12th May 2017Source : BSE