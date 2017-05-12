May 12, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PNB Housing Finance's board meeting on May 12, 2017
PNB Housing Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 6/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year 2016-17. The dividend will be paid/despatched to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE