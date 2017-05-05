App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 05, 2017 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Gilts' board meeting on May 12, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of PNB Gilts Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 12th day of May, 2017, inter-alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for FY 2016-17. Further, in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed for the Designated Persons of the Company from May 6, 2017 to May 14, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement / declaration of such results by the Company.Source : BSE

