Punjab National Bank'S board meeting on May 16, 2017

Meeting of Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 to consider and take on record the Audited Annual Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) of the Bank for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017. Trading Window for dealing in the shares of the Bank will be closed from 04th May 2017 (Thursday) to 17th May 2017 (Wednesday) (both dates inclusive) for Directors / Designated Persons of the Bank.Source : BSE