PMC Fincorp's board meeting on May 30, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 14/5, Old Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi-110060 at 04.30 P.M. to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017. Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all directors/officers/designated employees of the Company from May 23, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE