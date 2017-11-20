App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 09:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plastiblends India's board meeting on December 5, 2017

We hereby intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 Further please note that trading window shall remain closed from December 4, 2017, till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby intimate you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, December 5, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Further please note that trading window shall remain closed from December 4, 2017, till 48 hours after the declaration of financial results.
Source : BSE
