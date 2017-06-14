App
Jun 14, 2017 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Plastiblends: Fixes Record Date For Bonus Issue

Plastibends Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, July 4, 2017 as Record Date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Equity Shares subject to approval of members through Postal ballot.

Plastiblends: Fixes Record Date For Bonus Issue
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and subject to approval of members through Postal ballot for issue of Bonus Equity Shares, the Board of Directors has fixed Tuesday, July 4, 2017 as Record Date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Equity Shares.

