Plastiblends India recommends dividend & bonus issue

Plastiblends India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 11, 2017, inter alia, has1. Recommended dividend of Rs. 2.50 per share.2. Issue of Bonus shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. One equity share of Rs. 5/- each for every One fully paid up equity share held as on the record date, subject to approval of members of the Company. The record date for reckoning eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares will be fixed in due course.Source : BSE