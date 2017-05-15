App
May 15, 2017

Planters Poly's board meeting on May 22, 2017

A meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to interalia consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017.

A meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, 22nd May, 2017 to interalia consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017. Further we wish to inform you that, in accordance with Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading framed by the Company pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the Securities of the Company will be closed for all Directors and designated employees of the Company from 15th May, 2017, to 24th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

