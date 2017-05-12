Piramal Enterprises recommends dividend

Piramal Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 12, 2017, inter alia, has recommend dividend of Rs. 21 (Rupees Twenty One only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (‘AGM') of the Company.Source : BSE