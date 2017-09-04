Pioneer Investcorp's board meeting on September 12, 2017

Intimation of Board MeetingPursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirments) Regulation 2015This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 to inter-alia consider, and take on record the unaudited Standalone quarterly Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE