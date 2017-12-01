App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 30, 2017 09:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pioneer Embroideries: Outcome of board meeting

We have to inform you that the Circular Resolution was passed by the Board of Directors of the Company, today i.e. Thursday, November 30, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Circular Resolution was passed by the Board of Directors of the Company, today i.e.Thursday, 30th November, 2017 for allotment of 17,25,202 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/-each to Export Import Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and Union Bank of India.Source : BSE
