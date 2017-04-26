Apr 26, 2017 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Pioneer Agro board meeting on May 08, 2017 This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held on 8th May, 2017. Board meeting on 8th May, 2017.Source : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Pioneer Agro board meeting on May 08, 2017 Apr 26, 2017 09:57 PM Business Godrej Prop's board meeting held on May 04, 2017. Apr 26, 2017 09:56 PM Business Vivo Biotech: Outcome of board meeting Apr 26, 2017 09:50 PM Business Garuda Clays director Rahul Ramesh kumar Jain resigns Apr 26, 2017 09:49 PM Business United Credit's board meeting to be held on May 26, 2017. Apr 26, 2017 09:47 PM Business Axis Bank's board meeting held on April 25, 2017. Apr 26, 2017 09:34 PM Business IDFC Bank: Outcome of board meeting Apr 26, 2017 09:32 PM Business Titan Company's board meeting on May 12, 2017 Apr 26, 2017 04:15 PM Business JSW Steel's board meeting on May 17, 2017 Apr 26, 2017 04:12 PM