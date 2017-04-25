Apr 25, 2017 11:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pincon Spirit ties up with Nethravathi Distilleries
Pincon Spirit has undergone a bottling tie-up with Nethravathi Distilleries Private Limited situated at Bangalore Mangalore Road, Avargere Village, Kunigal Taluk, Kunigal, Karnataka for supply and distribution of goods in the state of Kerala.
