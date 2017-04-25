Pincon Spirit ties up with Nethravathi Distilleries

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the company has undergone a bottling tie-up with Nethravathi Distilleries Private Limited situated at Bangalore Mangalore Road, Avargere Village, Kunigal Taluk, Kunigal, Karnataka for supply and distribution of goods in the state of Kerala.Source : BSE