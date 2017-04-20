App
Apr 20, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pincon Spirit: Updates on increase in production capacity of Asansol unit

This is to inform that the monthly production capacity of Asansol Unit of the company has been increased from 12 Lacs bottles to 40 Lacs bottles. An auto line has also been installed which will help to boost the market penetration in South Bengal

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the monthly production capacity of Asansol Unit of the company has been increased from 12 Lacs bottles to 40 Lacs bottles. An auto line has also been installed which will help to boost the market penetration in South BengalSource : BSE

