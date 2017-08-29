Pincon Spirit: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today i.e. on 28th August, 2017 which commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 12.30 p.m. have approved the part conversion of 1,706,128 convertible warrants into 1,706,128 Equity Shares out of total 5,706,128 convertible warrants to the below mentioned person pursuant to exercise of his rights of conversion of warrants into Equity Shares and accordingly the Board of directors have allotted 1,706,128 Equity Shares on account of conversion.Source : BSE