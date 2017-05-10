Pincon Spirit to consider dividend & right issue

Pincon Spirit Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following;1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;2. To recommend to the Members of the company for payment of Dividend, if any, on die Company's Equity Share Capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;3. To consider issue of Equity shares on rights basis.Source : BSE