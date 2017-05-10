May 10, 2017 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pincon Spirit to consider dividend & right issue
Pincon Spirit Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
Pincon Spirit Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following;
1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;
2. To recommend to the Members of the company for payment of Dividend, if any, on die Company's Equity Share Capital for the financial year ended March 31, 2017;
3. To consider issue of Equity shares on rights basis.Source : BSE
