Pincon Spirit recommends final dividend

Pincon Spirit Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.75 per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 7.50% on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, to the non-promoter shareholders only, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE