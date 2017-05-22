May 22, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pincon Spirit recommends final dividend
Pincon Spirit Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, has recommended Final Dividend of 75 paise per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 7.50 percent on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017
Pincon Spirit Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 22, 2017, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 0.75 per Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- each i.e. 7.50% on the Equity Shares of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, to the non-promoter shareholders only, subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE