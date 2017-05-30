Pilani Invest: Outcome of board meeting

1. Board Considered, approved and taken on record the Audited Financial Statements/Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.2. The Directors recommended for payment of dividend on 79,08,750 Equity Shares of Rs 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2017 @ Rs 25/- per share (previous year Rs 25/- per share) equivalent to 250% of the total paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company.3. The Board had also approved, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the appointment of M/s Vidyarthi & Sons, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000112C) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 consecutive years beginning from the conclusion of 70th Annual General Meeting in place of existing Statutory Auditors M/s. S. R. Batliboi & Co. LLP., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 301003E/E300005) in compliance with the mandatory rotation of auditors under Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013. The appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 70th Annual General Meeting of the Company.4. The Board accepted the resignation of Shri R. P. Pansari as Managing Director of the Company effective from 7th May, 2017.5. On the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee the Board has appointed Shri R. P. Pansari as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company in terms of provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder effective from 7th May, 2017.Source : BSE