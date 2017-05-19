May 19, 2017 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pilani Invest’s board meeting to be held on May 30, 2017
Board meeting to be held on Tuesday 30th May 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2017 and to recommend Dividend on Equity Shares, if any.
