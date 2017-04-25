App
Apr 25, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pil Italica Lifestyle's board meeting on May 06, 2017

Please take notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 06th, 2017 at 03.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on March 31, 2017.

Pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take notice that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 06th, 2017 at 03.00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to transact the following businesses: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended as on March 31, 2017. 2.To consider allotment of equity shares on conversion of warrants to Promoter and Non Promoters. Further, as per provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company for all the Directors, Designated Employees and their dependents shall remain closed from April 25th, 2017 to May 08th, 2017 and shall reopen on May 09th, 2017.Source : BSE

