Sep 01, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Picturehouse's AGM on September 28, 2017
The 18th Annual General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at 11.30 A.M. at Hotel Green Park, Vauhini Hall No. 183, NSK Salai, Arcot Road, Vadapalani, Chennai - 600 026, Tamil Nadu, India.
Source : BSE
