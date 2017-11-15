Picturehouse Media - Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, November 13, 2017, have approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.
The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, November 13, 2017, have inter-alia:
1. Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017.
2. Approved the Limited Review Report submitted by M/s. Brahmayya & Co., Statutory Auditors for the said quarter.
Source : BSE
